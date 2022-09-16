Cooler weekend weather heading our way

A chance of rain accompanies the cool weekend temperatures. The windy conditions continue to stay strong Friday, but should settle Saturday. Temperatures stay cool due to an increase in onshore flow, along with the return of a marine layer along the coast. Low clouds and fog are expected for coastal communities that begin at night and linger into the morning hours.

Rain is expected Sunday night and into Monday morning. The Central Coast, along with Northwest San Luis Obispo County will likely receive the most rain. Rain amounts for more northern cities have the potential to reach an inch. Much less rain, if any at all is expected for the South Coast and Ventura County, but increased cloud cover and a chance of light showers is anticipated for southern cities as well.

Saturday is expected to be a cool and comfortable day, with highs inland in the mid to upper 70s, while highs along the coast will primarily be in the 60s with some upper 50s and mid 70s mixed in as well. A warm up is headed our way late next week.