Pelosi to visit Armenia as cease-fire with Azerbaijan holds

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she plans to make a weekend visit to Armenia, where a cease-fire was holding for a second day after an outburst of fighting with neighboring Azerbaijan. More than 200 troops from both sides have died since the hostilities broke out early Tuesday. Pelosi told reporters in Berlin she would travel to Armenia on Saturday with a delegation that includes Rep. Jackie Speier, a California Democrat who is of Armenian descent. The Armenian Defense Ministry said Friday the situation on the border with Azerbaijan has remained quiet since the truce took effect on Wednesday night.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.