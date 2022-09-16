Amnesty says 6 from minority Shiite family killed by Taliban

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A leading international rights group has released a harrowing report about six members of an extended minority Shiite family in Afghanistan who were killed by the Taliban earlier this summer. The slain Hazaras included a 12-year-old child in what Amnesty International says was a deliberate attack on the ethnic minority. Amnesty’s report on Friday says the killings took place in Afghanistan’s Ghor province on June 26. The group says it is evidence of how the Taliban violate the rights of ethnic minorities and have failed to establish an inclusive government. The Taliban were not immediately available to comment on the report.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.