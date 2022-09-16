2 Chicago cops charged in shooting that wounded unarmed man

CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago police officers face felony charges for allegedly shooting and seriously wounding an unarmed man during a July shootout on the city’s southwest side that also wounded a second man. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said Friday that Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos and Officer Ruben Reynoso have been charged with one count each of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and official misconduct. Foxx says the officers were relieved of their police powers Thursday. They are slated to appear at a bond hearing later Friday. Foxx says both officers “are being charged with having fired their shots” that wounded an unarmed man on July 22. The man, Miguel Medina, is suing Liakopoulos and the city.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.