What’s next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II has triggered a tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a national mourning and heralds the reign of King Charles III. A 10-day plan code-named Operation London Bridge covers funeral arrangements. The queen’s coffin is lying in state Thursday for the first of four days at Westminster Hall. Thousands have come to see her in a queue that is over 4 miles long. On Monday Charles and other royals lead a procession to take her coffin to nearby Westminster Abbey for a state funeral. The queen will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, at a chapel in Windsor Castle on Monday night.

