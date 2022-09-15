Virginia’s Libertarian Party votes to dissolve itself

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Libertarian Party of Virginia has voted to dissolve itself amid disagreements with the party’s national direction. But some are questioning whether the vote was legitimate. The Virginian-Pilot reports the vote was taken during a virtual board meeting Sunday. The party’s chair, Holly Ward, said she voted to dissolve the organization because she didn’t believe it would be able to run high-quality candidates for office owing to some of the extremist statements coming from Libertarian officials nationwide. Libertarian National Committee Chair Angela McArdle said she believes the board did not have the authority to dissolve Virginia’s Libertarian Party without a vote of the membership.

