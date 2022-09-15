US hits more Russians with sanctions over Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is slapping sanctions on dozens of Russian and Ukrainian officials and a number of Russian companies for human rights abuses and the theft of Ukrainian grain. The State Department announced Thursday that it had imposed sanctions on at least 23 officials and 30 Russian government agencies and firms for their roles in supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine. Some, but not all, of those penalized were already subject to U.S. sanctions, which include asset freezes and a ban on Americans conducting business with them. Those targeted include 17 Russian and Ukrainian officials who were said to be working for, or on behalf of, the Russian government in Ukraine. Another five people were sanctioned for participating in the alleged theft of Ukrainian grain.

