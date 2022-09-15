U of Vermont president denies antisemitism allegations

The president of the University of Vermont has issued a blistering denial of allegations the university failed to adequately respond to complaints of anti-Jewish behavior on the Burlington campus. In a message Thursday to the university community, President Suresh Garimella says the complaints “painted our community in a patently false light.” The complaints included allegations that Jewish students were excluded from campus clubs and a teaching assistant threatened to reduce the grades of some Jewish students. Garimella says the university dealt appropriately with the issues. ‘But Alyza Lewin, who helped file the complaint, said it was discouraging to see the university double down on its denial of the antisemitism that is taking place on the campus.

