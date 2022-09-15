Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has denied parole to convicted Washington, D.C., area sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo. The Parole Board ruled last month that Malvo is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C. region with a series of random shootings. Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad shot and killed 10 people and wounded three others over a three-week span in October 2002. Malvo was convicted of capital murder in Virginia and sentenced to life in prison without parole. But a series of Supreme Court rulings and a change in Virginia law gave Malvo the opportunity to seek parole after serving nearly 20 years in custody.

By DENISE LAVOIE and MATTHEW BARAKAT Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.