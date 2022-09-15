Rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt gets jail term

A Virginia man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while wearing an antisemitic “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt over a Nazi-themed shirt has been sentenced to 75 days of imprisonment. Robert Keith Packer declined to address U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols before he sentenced him on Thursday. Photographs of Packer wearing the sweatshirt went viral after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Prosecutors had recommended a sentence of 75 days of incarceration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst said she learned on Wednesday that Packer also wore a Nazi-themed shirt under his sweatshirt on Jan. 6.

