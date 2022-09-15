Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case

HONOLULU (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Hawaii have announced bribery and public corruption charges against a Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official. Court documents accuse Milton Choy, the owner of a company that supplies wastewater services, of bribing Stewart Olani Stant, who was a wastewater manager and then director of the Maui County Department of Environmental Management. U.S. Attorney for Hawaii Clare Connors says at the case is among the largest bribery cases ever investigated in the state. She said Choy provided Stant with more than $2 million in cash and gifts that included direct deposits to Stant’s bank account, cash, gambling chips and trips to Las Vegas. In return, prosecutors say Choy received upwards of $19 million in business contracts from the county.

