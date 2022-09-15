Police: Suspect had fantasy stories involving children

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A police detective says a former Ohio schools superintendent charged in West Virginia with luring two children into his vehicle had fantasy stories on his computer involving children. News outlets report that Huntington Police Detective Kevin Miller testified Wednesday during a preliminary hearing for 59-year-old William J. Morrison III, who was charged last month with two felony counts of kidnapping. Morrison is accused of luring a boy and girl into his vehicle on Aug. 17. A defense attorney argued the charges should be changed to child abduction since the children were let go and weren’t harmed, but Cabell County Magistrate Chris Sperry ruled there was enough evidence to send the original charges to a grand jury.

