Police in Haiti blame gang members for slaying of 3 officers
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s National Police says it is investigating the recent slaying of three officers that it blames on gang members. The agency says a gang called “Ti Makak,” which means Little Macaques, killed the officers Tuesday in Laboule, a largely gated community just south of Port-au-Prince. The area is also the site of recent turf wars between gangs that have led to other killings in the area, including two journalists in January and a former senator who worked for the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor in August. Police said Wednesday that they had opened an investigation into the killings of the officers, which the statement called an “odious and repugnant” act.