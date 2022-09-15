Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday

LONDON (AP) — Two minutes of silence will be observed Monday across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey. That’s to give the British public a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch. Buckingham Palace released details Thursday of the state funeral and a ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor ahead of her private interment later Monday. After the state funeral, which will be attended by 2,000 guests including U.S. President Joe Biden, the late queen’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on a horse-drawn gun carriage before being driven to Windsor, where the queen will be interred alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.

