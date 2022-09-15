Leaders of S. Korea, Japan to meet amid dispute over history

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan are to meet next week on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York in the countries’ first summit in nearly three years amid tensions over history. Seoul officials say the two sides have agreed on a meeting between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and are discussing the exact timing. Ties between Seoul and Tokyo, both key U.S. allies, are their lowest point in decades after South Korean courts ruled that two Japanese companies must compensate former Korean employees for forced labor during Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

