Key senator says more time needed on same-sex marriage vote and pushes for delay until after the November elections

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a leading Democratic negotiator on a bill that would codify same-sex marriage nationwide, said Thursday that they need more time to negotiate the issue with Republicans — and wants to delay any vote until after the November midterm elections.

“We’re very confident that the bill will pass, but we will need a little more time,” Baldwin told CNN.

Negotiators had originally pushed to hold a Senate vote before this fall’s midterms. Now, Baldwin says she wants the bill to come up “the day after the election.”

