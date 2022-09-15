Judge asked to approve fund for U-Michigan doc’s victims

DETROIT (AP) — Attorneys are asking a judge to approve creation of a settlement fund for sexual-assault victims of a University of Michigan sports doctor, a key step in a $490 million deal with more than 1,000 people. The settlement between the school and victims of the late Dr. Robert Anderson was announced in January, but there’s been no public activity. A request was filed this week under seal in Detroit federal court. It seeks the establishment of a “survivors settlement fund” and the appointment of someone to oversee the fund. Attorney Richard Schulte says he can’t comment on the filing. But he says “more concrete news” will come soon. Anderson died in 2008 after working at the university for nearly 40 years.

