Germany marks 70 years of compensating Holocaust survivors

BERLIN (AP) — The organization that handles claims on behalf of Jews who suffered under the Nazis says Germany has agreed to pay approximately $1.2 billion (euros) for home care and compensation for Holocaust survivors living around the world in 2023. That brings the overall amount of compensation Germany has paid to over 80 billion euros. The announcement by the Claims Conference came Thursday as the German government marked the 70th anniversary of the Luxembourg Agreements that made it possible for Holocaust survivors to receive a measure of justice. More than 6 million European Jews were murdered by Germany’s Nazis during the Third Reich. Around 280,000 Holocaust survivors are still alive, spread across the globe from Israel via the U.S. to Europe.

