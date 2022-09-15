Skip to Content
Duo behind The Blonds get introspective with new collection

By BEATRICE DUPUY
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The designers behind The Blonds bring memories of escapism and glamour from their early party days to their latest collection. While researching their first book “The Blonds: Glamour Fashion Fantasy,” David and Phillipe Blond looked back on their first summer together and the relationship that started it all. The book led the couple to reflect on their designs and look to where their brand was headed. Their newest collection features a mix of ready-to-wear activewear with their iconic structured pieces like corsets. Their show on the last day of New York Fashion Week used one element to tie it all together — gold chains.

The Associated Press

