Cease-fire holds between Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — A cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan is holding following two days of fighting that killed 176 soldiers on both sides. The secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, said the truce brokered thanks to international mediation took effect at 8 p.m. (1600 GMT) Wednesday. Armenia’s Defense Ministry said Thursday that the situation on the border with Azerbaijan was quiet and no cease-fire violations were reported. The cease-fire declaration followed two days of heavy fighting that marked the largest outbreak of hostilities between the two longtime adversaries in nearly two years. Armenia and Azerbaijan traded blame for the shelling, with Armenian authorities accusing Baku of unprovoked aggression and Azerbaijani officials saying their country was responding to Armenian attacks.

