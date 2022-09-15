AP source: Meadows complies with Justice Dept. subpoena

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has complied with a Justice Department subpoena and turned over records as part of a federal investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol and efforts to undo the 2020 presidential election. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity. The person said the records produced by Meadows, who served as chief of staff to former President Donald Trump, are the same ones he earlier provided to a House committee conducting a similar investigation.

