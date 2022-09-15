3-way traffic accident kills 14, injures 25 in Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — A 3-way accident involving two buses and a parked truck killed 14 people and injured at least 25 in central Myanmar. Rescue workers said a passenger bus traveling in one direction crashed into the rear of a disabled small truck parked only partially on the shoulder of the road. It then collided with another bus in the oncoming lane. The accident took place around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in Kyaukpadaung township about 100 miles southwest of the country’s second-largest city of Mandalay. Rescuers said dozens of people are killed or injured annually on Kyaukpadaung roads, but this was the worst accident in recent times.

