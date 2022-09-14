What should Central Coast college students know about Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Millions of federal student loan borrowers will soon see thousands of dollars of their debt wiped away thanks to a new plan announced by President Joe Biden in late August.

Not every student loan borrower is eligible for the debt relief. First, only federally owned student loans qualify. Private student loans are excluded.

Second, high-income borrowers are generally excluded from receiving debt forgiveness.

Individual borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year and married couples or heads of households who make less than $250,000 annually will see up to $10,000 of their federal student loan debt forgiven.