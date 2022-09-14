UN chief: Libya’s rivals must keep peace and hold elections

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is urging Libya’s political rivals to preserve peace “at all costs” and quickly agree on legal changes so elections can take place because there is a question of government “legitimacy that now becomes extremely difficult to overcome.” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also strongly encouraged world powers and countries that have interests in the North African country to meet again in Berlin, telling reporters Wednesday that previous conferences of key players were “the most useful international instrument that we had to avoid the worst.” He urged Libya’s rivals to agree on legal changes so elections can be held.

