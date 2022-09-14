UN chief and Russia’s Putin discuss war in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin about exporting Russian fertilizer through Black Sea ports to address a growing global food crisis. The U.N. chief says they also spoke about security at Europe’s largest nuclear plant where he said bombing has stopped for the past three days and prisoners of war which he would like to see exchanged. Guterres told a news conference Wednesday that during their conversation Putin gave a green light for a U.N. fact-finding mission to investigate killings at the Olenivka prison in a separatist region of eastern Ukraine on July 29.

