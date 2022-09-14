Tropical depression 7 forms, may become a tropical storm
MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday morning and forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami say it could strengthen to a tropical storm. Tropical Depression Seven was centered about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands, and tropical storm watches could be issued later Wednesday. Forecasters say those in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the system’s progress. At 11 a.m. EDT, the depression had maximum sustained winds of about 35 mph.