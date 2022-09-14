Storm moves up east China coast after blowing over Shanghai

BEIJING (AP) — A tropical storm was advancing up China’s eastern coast after bringing typhoon-strength winds and rain to Shanghai overnight. Typhoon Muifa had maximum winds of 77 miles per hour upon landfall late Wednesday but weakened to a tropical storm by morning. It was forecast to weaken further as it moved through eastern parts of Jiangsu province through the day. No casualties or major damage was reported in the Shanghai area, and the city was restarting public transit Thursday after shutting down the metro as the storm passed. Photos posted on social media showed flooding in the city of Ningbo, south of Shanghai, but officials reported only certain street closures.

