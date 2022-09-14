Spokesman: Zelenskyy in car accident, no serious injuries

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A spokesman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the leader’s car collided with another vehicle after a battlefield visit, but he was not seriously injured. The accident happened early Thursday. The spokesman says Zelenskyy was returning to Kyiv from the Kharkiv region after visiting troops in the recaptured city of Izium when a passenger vehicle collided with the president’s motorcade in the Ukrainian capital. The driver of the other vehicle received first aid from Zelenskyy’s medical team. The spokesman says medics examined the president, but he had no serious injuries. He did not say what injuries Zelenskyy may have suffered. The spokesman says the circumstances of the accident are under investigation.

