Small plane buzzes boaters in Colorado before crashing

By JESSE BEDAYN
Associated Press/Report for America

DENVER (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating a small plane that buzzed low over boats on a Northern Colorado reservoir before crashing. Law-enforcement officials say two people in the single-engine plane survived the crash Sunday with minor injuries. Stephanie Stamos took photos of the plane flying extremely close to boaters at Horsetooth Reservoir outside Fort Collins. Stamos said the plane looked unstable and the aircraft’s wheels almost touched one of the boats. The Larimer County Sheriff’s office says the Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating.

The Associated Press

