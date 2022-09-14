Samsung sets goal to attain 100% clean energy by 2050

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics says it’s shifting away from fossil fuels and aiming to entirely power its global operations with clean electricity by 2050. That’s a challenging goal that experts say could be hampered by South Korea’s own modest climate change commitments. South Korea-based Samsung is a top producer of computer memory chips and smartphones and, by some estimates, the biggest energy consumer among hundreds of global companies that have joined the “RE100” campaign to get 100% of their electricity from renewable sources. Samsung’s plan drew praise from investors but some also expressed concern that the company’s announcement Thursday came at a time when South Korea is dialing back on its climate targets.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.