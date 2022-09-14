Populist leader claims right-wing victory in Sweden election

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s center-left Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has conceded defeat in a weekend election while the leader of a nationalist anti-immigration party declared victory for his right-wing bloc. Jimmie Akesson, leader of the populist Sweden Democrats, said Wednesday his party would be “a constructive and driving force in this work” of rebuilding safety in Sweden. He said it was “time to put Sweden first.” With almost all votes counted, the right-wing bloc of four parties that includes the Sweden Democrats — the country’s second-largest party — appeared to have won a thin majority in parliament. Though a few votes were outstanding they were not enough to sway the final outcome.

