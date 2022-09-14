Palestinians: Israeli troops kill teen in West Bank raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces have killed a 17-year-old Palestinian in the occupied West Bank. The violence Thursday came as troops were operating in the area in the wake of an attack by Palestinian gunmen killed a military officer. The exact circumstances behind the teen’s death were not immediately clear. The Israeli military said forces were operating in Kufr Dan, the hometown of the two Palestinian gunmen who killed the Israeli officer. Israel has been carrying out nightly arrest raids in West Bank cities, towns and villages since a spate of attacks against Israelis in the spring killed 19 people. Dozens of Palestinians have been killed.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.