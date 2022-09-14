No sighting in northern Philippines of Chinese rocket debris

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Officials are warning of potential danger to aircraft and ships of debris from a new Chinese rocket launch that may fall in northern Philippine waters. Authorities said Thursday no debris has been sighted so far. The Philippine Space Agency said China’s Long March 7A rocket was launched Tuesday night from the Wenchang Space Launch Center on Hainan island. The agency to notified Philippine authorities before China’s rocket launch of potential danger in two areas at sea where the debris could crash down. On Thursday, a spokesperson from the agency said rocket parts that detach before reaching space should by design fall back offshore less than an hour after a rocket launch.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.