Ky. mayor candidate who was shot at takes aim at gun auction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A candidate for Louisville mayor who was shot at by an assailant is pledging to crack down on confiscated firearms that police send to auction. Democrat Craig Greenberg says if he is elected mayor, he will direct Louisville police to render seized firearms inoperable before they go to auction. State law requires confiscated guns be sent to auction. The sale proceeds are used to buy such equipment as body armo, for police officers. Greenberg says some of those guns end up back in criminals’ hands. Back in February, an assailant shot at Greenberg in his campaign office. He was not injured.

