Fatal Hawaii ambulance fire linked to oxygen device

HONOLULU (AP) — Officials in Hawaii say preliminary findings from an investigation into an ambulance fire that killed a patient and injured a paramedic last month show the blaze originated in an oxygen device that is routinely used. The Aug. 24 fire killed a 91-year-old patient and severely injured a 36-year-old paramedic when flames engulfed the back of the ambulance in the parking lot of a Kailua hospital. Honolulu Fire Chief Sheldon “Kalani” Hao says the fire is being classified as accidental and the exact cause cannot yet be determined. He says the fire originated in a portable oxygen regulator assembly. The investigation into what sparked the fire is ongoing and a final report will be issued.

