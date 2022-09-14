EXPLAINER: What’s behind the new Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting

A flare-up in fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan has killed 155 troops on both sides since early Tuesday. The neighboring countries at the crossroads of Asia and Europe are longtime adversaries in a conflict over the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region. The mountainous region is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. Azerbaijan reclaimed broad swaths of Nagorno-Karabakh in a six-week war in 2020 that killed over 6,700 people. It ended with a peace deal brokered by Russia, which sent 2,000 peacekeepers to the region. The fighting that erupted Tuesday is the largest outbreak of hostilities in nearly two years.

By The Associated Press

