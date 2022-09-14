EU moves to ban products made with forced labor

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has unveiled plans to ban products made with forced labor from the 27-nation bloc’s markets. The European Commission proposed Wednesday’s move, saying it’s part of EU efforts to crack down on a modern-day form of slavery that affects more than 27 million people worldwide. The commission says the move will cover all domestic-use products made with forced labor, imports and exports alike. The measures do not target specific companies, industries or countries. The proposal must now be debated by the EU member countries and the European Parliament. The rules will enter force two years after they seal an agreement.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.