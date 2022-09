The Toyota bZ4X is the automaker’s first mass-market electric vehicle. Though it’s about the same size as a RAV4, the bZ4X SUV was designed from the ground up as an EV with help from development partner Subaru. The Volkswagen ID.4 is VW’s first electric SUV and is a strong EV contender in its own right. Edmunds experts compare them to answer the question: Which is the better EV?

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.