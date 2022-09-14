Skip to Content
Big science prize goes to new approaches on corneal disease

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A Dutch and a Swedish scientist are sharing a €1 million ($1 million) eyesight prize from a Portuguese foundation for their innovative work on corneal diseases. Gerrit Melles, from the Netherlands Institute for Innovative Ocular Surgery in Rotterdam, has revolutionized the surgical treatment of corneal disease, the Champalimaud Foundation said Wednesday in announcing the winners of its annual Vision Award. The Lisbon, Portugal-based foundation also said Claes H. Dohlman, of Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Harvard Medical School Department of Ophthalmology, has reshaped how medicine understands the cornea, developing several innovative treatments.

