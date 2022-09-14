Anti-virtual reality note included with explosive package

A law enforcement official says a hard plastic case that exploded on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston causing minor injuries to a staff member contained a rambling note that railed against virtual reality and also referenced Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, The official said Wednesday that investigators are still trying to identify the motive and are working to understand why the package was specifically sent to Northeastern. A 45-year-old male university employee was taken to the hospital Tuesday with minor hand injuries. The official spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.