Andrew Morton bio of Queen Elizabeth II due in November

NEW YORK (AP) — The British author known in part for his news-making bestseller on Princess Diana has a biography of Queen Elizabeth II coming out Nov. 15. Andrew Morton’s “The Queen” was supposed to be published in 2023, but it was moved to this fall after the queen died last week at age 96. The book updates a Morton biography published last year in Britain to mark the queen’s jubilee. Grand Central Publishing says Morton will draw upon archival research and his long relationships with palace insiders, including private secretaries and bodyguards. He had the cooperation of his subject for the 1992 release “Diana,” in which Diana acknowledged marital troubles with Prince Charles, now King Charles III.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.