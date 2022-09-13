What’s next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II has triggered a tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a national mourning and heralds the reign of King Charles III. A 10-day plan code-named Operation London Bridge covered arrangements for the queen’s final journey to London and state funeral. On Tuesday, the queen’s coffin is to be flown from Scotland to Buckingham Palace in London. On Wednesday the coffin will be taken to Westminster Hall. There the queen will lie in state for four days before her state funeral on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey.

