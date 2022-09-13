US: Russia spent $300M to covertly influence world politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says Russia has covertly spent more than $300 million since 2014 to try to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries. The department cites a new intelligence assessment of Russia’s global covert efforts to support policies and parties sympathetic to Moscow. The cable signed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and released Tuesday does not name specific Russian targets but says the U.S. is providing classified information to select individual countries.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.