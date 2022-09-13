UK police officer who shot unarmed Black man suspended

LONDON (AP) — London’s Metropolitan Polices says an officer who fatally shot an unarmed Black man in the British capital has been suspended from duty. Chris Kaba was killed in south London on Sept. 5 after police pursued his car. His vehicle was hemmed in by two police cars in a narrow residential street in the Streatham Hill neighborhood. One round was fired from a police weapon. Police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct has launched a homicide investigation into the 24-year-old Kaba’s death. Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Amanda Pearson said Monday the firearm officer was suspended partly because of the “significant impact on public confidence.”

