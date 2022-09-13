Russian critic who urged Ukraine talks doesn’t fear arrest

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian politician who made waves by questioning Russia’s strategy in Ukraine on national television has told The Associated Press he spoke the truth and does not fear punishment under harsh laws against discrediting soldiers and spreading fake news about the conflict. The remarks by Boris Nadezhdin, a former liberal national Parliament member, came as Russian forces retreated from much of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region in the face of a Ukrainian counteroffensive. During a talk show on state-controlled NTV on Sunday, Nadezhdin said President Vladimir Putin had been misled by intelligence services that apparently told him Ukrainian resistance would be brief and ineffective. Nadezhdin also called for fighting to end and negotiations to begin.

