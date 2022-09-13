Skip to Content
READ: Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit and memo

By: CNN

The Justice Department released a redacted version of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit and memo last month.

The affidavit lays out why investigators believe there was probable cause that crimes had been committed. The warrant authorized the FBI to search former President Donald Trump‘s home and private club in August.

On September 13, DOJ released a copy of the affidavit with fewer redactions.

Read the affidavit and memo, below.

