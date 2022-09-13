Pakistan scrambles to deliver aid as flood death toll rises

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is scrambling to deliver aid and save lives as the death toll from record-breaking floods in this impoverished Islamic nation rose to 1,422, with 31 more people dying in rain-related incidents this week. The monsoon rains, which started in mid-June, will continue this month. Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said on Tuesday that she feared the rains will hamper ongoing rescue and relief operations. So far, floods have affected 33 million people. Health officials say scores of cases of dengue were also reported from flood-affected areas, where waterborne diseases had earlier sickened thousands. Officials say more downpours may cause a delay in the return of displaced people to their homes to restart their lives.

