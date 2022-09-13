Maduro: Venezuela will be guarantor in Colombian peace talks

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro says his government will act as a “guarantor” in peace talks between Colombia’s government and the National Liberation Army rebel group that are slated to begin later this year. Maduro said on national television that he had accepted a request by Colombian President Gustavo Petro to take on the diplomatic role, adding that his socialist government was interested in fomenting peace, security and stability in Colombia and “throughout the continent.” Previous peace talks between Colombia’s government and rebel groups have included the participation of “guarantor nations” that have acted as observers of the negotiations.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.