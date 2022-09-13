Israeli officer, 2 Palestinian militants killed in shootout

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says an army officer was killed when Palestinian gunmen opened fire on Israeli troops near a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian officials said Wednesday that troops killed the gunmen. The military said soldiers spotted two individuals approaching the separation barrier in the northern West Bank and that it dispatched soldiers to the area. It said the two suspects shot at troops, who returned fire. Wednesday’s violence was the latest in a long string of incidents involving deadly confrontations between soldiers and Palestinians in the West Bank, particularly around the city of Jenin, which has become a bastion for armed struggle against Israel.

