Fire erupts at oil well in Iran, officials blame sabatoge

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s state TV says a fire has ripped through an oil well in southwestern Iran. Local officials blamed the blaze on Tuesday on “unknown” saboteurs. Iran did not report any injuries or elaborate on the alleged interference, but Khuzestan has previously seen attacks on its crucial oil facilities. The province is home to an ethnic Arab population that complains of discrimination and includes an aggressive separatist movement. Authorities are working to control the damaged well and restore production. Iran’s southern Shadegan oil field started production in 1987 and pumps out 110,000 barrels of oil a day.

